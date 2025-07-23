Retro Lucky Charms Cereal With Exclusive Fantastic Four Johnny Storm Figure Is Available Online

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25th, and General Mills is taking fans back to the ’60s with a Walmart exclusive retro edition of their Lucky Charms cereal. The box features a retro throwback design that they say is similar to the one that appears in the film, but the FF4 toy inside is very 21st century. Indeed, each box comes with a “free” limited edition Johhny Storm / Human Torch 3.5-inch figure with a 2-inch round base. We put “free” in quotes because the box says it’s free, but the last time we checked, family size 8.6-oz boxes of Lucky Charms don’t cost $19.61. So you’re looking at a premium of around $14 for the figure and the retro packaging.

Still, collectors will no doubt snatch up these boxes as they won’t be available to order for very long. If you are one of those collectors, the only place you can pick one up is right here at Walmart. The Lucky Charms releases is part of a larger General Mills Fanastic Four cereal promotion that has been underway for a while now. Here’s a breakdown of the rest of the FF4 cereals that you can collect:

Core Fantastic Four-Themed Boxes (Nationwide): Honey Nut Cheerios (featuring Human Torch) Cinnamon Toast Crunch (featuring Mister Fantastic) Lucky Charms (featuring Invisible Woman) Reese’s Puffs (featuring The Thing)

Exclusive Boxes: Trix (featuring H.E.R.B.I.E.) – Kroger exclusive Cocoa Puffs (featuring Galactus) – Walmart exclusive

On a related note, Liquid Death has partnered with Post to launch a very limited edition Fruity Pebbles-flavored sparkling water dubbed Cereal Criminal. It is currently available here on Amazon priced at the standard $14.99 for a 12-pack. You can also pick up a 6-pack here at Walmart on sale for $6.48. We tried a sample and can say that it does, in fact, taste like Fruity Pebbles, albeit with a mildly unpleasant aftertaste. Paring it with Lucky Charms would be an interesting experience to say the least.