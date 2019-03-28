Robert Downey Jr. Credits Chris Evans as Reason the MCU Works

Fans only have to wait one more month for the release of Avengers: Endgame, which means many of the Marvel Cinematic Universe actors are out there promoting the highly-anticipated follow up to Avengers: Infinity War. Chris Evans, the actor best known for playing Steve Rogers/Captain America, recently interviewed with The Hollywood Reporter for an in-depth profile, and one of his co-stars dropping in to share some kind words.

Robert Downey Jr., the actor best known for playing Tony Stark/Iron Man, shared that Evans is the reason the MCU works.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[Evans’] suspension of his own disbelief, regardless of whatever doubts he had, is the reason all these other worlds are able to be built,” Downey Jr. explained. “Starting with Avengers, and then Guardians, and Black Panther. People love to say — and I’ll eat it up — that I’m kind of the progenitor of this whole universe. But if you want to talk about it in terms of team building, and you want to talk about it as the most successful creative relay race in the history of cinema, he was the critical leg.”

Downey Jr. also went on to talk about Evans’ growth over the years.

“I’ve been in hundreds of scenes with this guy,” Downey Jr. added. “Nobody laughs more than him. Sometimes he makes me self-conscious, like, ‘Should I be more fun?’ There’s a little bit of, like, just trying to shake out the anxiety. And I’ve also seen him, over the last 10 years, go from being someone who had laughably real social anxiety to someone who has grown more and more comfortable in their own skin.”

We love hearing these kind words between co-stars, especially since their characters had a falling out back in Captain America: Civil War. Cap and Tony haven’t been seen onscreen together since, and fans are hoping Avengers: Endgame will provide a heartfelt reunion. Unfortunately, many also believe that their characters are the most likely to die in the upcoming film.

Evans sent an ominous goodbye tweet back in October, which lead many to believe he would not be returning to the franchise after Avengers: Endgame. There are multiple fan theories about Cap floating around from tragic to bittersweet. However, there are also some sad theories floating around about Iron Man, too. A few theories pan out for them both, though!

In addition to Evans and Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame stars Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is finally hitting theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming MCU movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th. Captain Marvel is currently playing in theaters everywhere.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!