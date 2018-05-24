Robert Downey Jr. Rewrote Lines While Filming ‘Iron Man 3’

Shane Black’s work on Iron Man 3 is still heavily discussed amongst Marvel fans, and it turns out working with Robert Downey Jr. has even inspired his new work on Predator.

These days Black is working on delivering a great Predator sequel, and because of the expansive lead cast has decided to write some of the characters and their parts in the script during production, and that’s something he might’ve picked up from Downey, who was famous for that type of thing on the Iron Man 3 set.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“On Iron Man, Downey would be like, ‘Time!’ and I’d be like, ‘We’re shooting!’ and he’d be, ‘No, shut the cameras,’ and we’d go back to the trailer and we’d all write because he wanted new lines,” Black told Collider. “I mean, maybe it’s a little bit of that. Maybe I took a lesson from him. We’ve had a great deal of fun incorporating input from talented people who haven’t been looking at the same pages for two years.”

Iron Man 3 would go on to be a juggernaut at the box office, bringing in over $409 million domestically and another $805 million overseas for a worldwide total of over $1.2 billion. While it is often divisive amongst fans, there was a ton of footage they never saw.

In a podcast interview with Empire Online, Shane Black said, “The movie came in as an assembly at 3 hours and 15 minutes, and it ended up being one fifty nine something,” Black told Empire. “We cut an hour and fifteen minutes worth of footage. Picture sitting still for an hour and fifteen minutes, that’s a movie. We lost a movie out of the movie, and I don’t know how we did it, and that’s the miracle. So it’s a leap of faith, I never believed we could have cut it down and still have it make sense.”

Fans can find Downey back at work as Iron Man in Avengers: Infinity War as well as next year’s Avengers 4, which will look to pick up the pieces from Thanos’ game-changing snap.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Predator lands in theaters on August 3.