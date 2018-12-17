Robert Downey Jr. Posts Reminder About Little ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Movie Coming Out in April

Just in case you’ve already forgotten that one of the most anticipated movies of 2019 is coming out in April, the actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe are here to remind you about Avengers: Endgame.

Robert Downey Jr. AKA Tony Stark AKA Iron Man took to Instagram yesterday to remind his followers that a “little film” is heading to theaters next year.

“Gentle reminder… We’ve got this special ‘LITTLE’ film coming out next April,” the actor wrote. He also included #TeamStark to remind everyone that hope isn’t lost for the original MCU hero.

The Endgame trailer, which was released earlier this month, has fans concerned for Tony Stark, who is currently adrift in space. As if Tony didn’t suffer enough in Avengers: Infinity War, which forced him to not only lose the battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin), but watch as his teenage prodigy turn to dust in his arms.

We last saw Tony alone on Titan with Nebula (Karen Gillan). While we’re not 100% certain if Nebula and Tony are still together, we do know that things aren’t going well for him. (There’s a moment in the trailer when it looks like Nebula might be resting her hand on Tony’s shoulder, but the coloring makes it impossible to know for sure.)

“Part of the journey is the end,” Tony says in a recording to Pepper Potts. “Just for the record, being adrift in space with zero promise of rescue is more fun than it sounds. Food and water ran out four days ago. Oxygen will run out tomorrow morning. That’ll be it. When I drift off, I will dream about you. It’s always you.”

We find it pretty unlikely that our main hero is going to die of starvation in the film, and a recent spoiler from Audi suggests he’ll probably survive the space debacle. However, we can’t help but feel worried for Tony, who deserves a little bit of chill in his life.

Yesterday’s Instagram wasn’t Downey Jr.’s first plug for Endgame. He also shared the trailer on his page upon its release.

“Just incase you haven’t seen this yet, or if you’d like another look,,, please,,,be my guest…”

Avengers: Endgame flies into theaters April 26, 2019. Other upcoming MCU films include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.