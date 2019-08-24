Rosario Dawson Comments on She-Hulk Fancasting

Tons of exciting Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney news has been coming out of D23 Expo since the con kicked off in Anaheim yesterday. The Disney+ panel took place last night and revealed tons of news about the upcoming Marvel shows, including the surprise of a She-Hulk series. The new show has yet to be cast, so many fans have taken to social media to suggest their idea candidates. One person who has been discussed is Rosario Dawson, who has appeared in Marvel’s Netflix shows as Claire Temple/Night Nurse. Dawson saw some great fan art of herself in the role and decided to share the image on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram I’d work out… #SHEHULK (Love a fan cast) A post shared by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson) on Aug 24, 2019 at 1:11pm PDT

“I’d work out… #SHEHULK (Love a fan cast),” she wrote.

Many people commented on the post, clearly loving the idea:

“You’re the best…. Around… 😁🙏❤️,” @bosslogic, who created the image, replied.

“This needs to happen @marvel,” @jeromelamaar added.

“But you’re already Claire in the Netflix series,” @gavinlombard_ pointed out.

While it’s true Dawson is already a part of the MCU, Netflix has since canceled their Marvel shows. Also, Dawson’s character, much like all of the Netflix characters, never appeared in the films. Besides, double casting hasn’t stopped Marvel before. Mahershala Ali played Cottonmouth on Luke Cage and will be the next Blade. Gemma Chan will be in Marvel’s upcoming film The Eternals, playing a different character than her role in Captain Marvel.

Details are still scarce about She-Hulk at the moment, especially because it will likely be a while before the project comes to fruition. The first Marvel Studios series on Disney+ won’t launch until 2020, and their slate for the platform is already loaded until 2021.

