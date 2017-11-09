Rotten Tomatoes’ Current Score For 'Inhumans' Is Out

In the world of entertainment, it seems like there is one website out there that holds all the power. Rotten Tomatoes has become the go-to place for fans to read reviews and learn more about upcoming films and television series. And, if you step into the Marvel fandom, you will see everyone is talking about the site's score for Inhumans. Right now, the number doesn't look too pretty. Marvel's Inhumans just premiered its first two episodes in theaters as part of a collaboration with IMAX. The full miniseries will air later this month before Agents of SHIELD comes back to television. For the moment, Inhumans has yet to get a single Fresh review on Rotten Tomatoes. So, if you look at the site right now, the show has a 0% rating. Ouch. Of course, the rating is not a final one for Rotten Tomatoes. The site will wait until Inhumans airs entirely to aggregate a score from all of its reviews. Currently, the website has ten critic reviews for the series, and they've all got a bit of bite to them. If you want to know more about Marvel's Inhumans, you can run to theaters to see it during its limited IMAX run. Once it is off the big screen, Inhumans will air on ABC beginning September 29th. You can check out some of Rotten Tomatoes' reviews for the miniseries below:

IGN "Marvel's Inhumans is the latest entry in the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe, but this new TV show doesn't live up to the usual Marvel standard. The Inhumans are a secret society of superpowered people who live on the moon, and while that is admittedly a weird concept, it's not what holds the show back. It's the crummy costumes, wooden dialogue and all-around dull delivery of the material." - IGN

Digital Spy "The early buzz for Marvel's latest TV outing, Inhumans, has been pretty toxic, with a backlash to early promotional images and footage – director Roel Reiné even part-apologised for the first trailer – and tales of awkward encounters between the creative team and a negative press. At this stage, it feels as though some are almost willing the show to fail, which is unfair. But, ultimately, the hard truth is that if you were hoping for Inhumans to defy expectations and prove the haters wrong, then you're going to come away disappointed." - Digital Spy

ScreenRant "The premiere of Marvel's Inhumans TV series is beset with problems that range from its uninspired production values and overwhelmingly bland color palette to its unimaginative plot of misunderstood people with extraordinary powers being pursued by adversaries both human and, well, inhuman. But the biggest problem facing Marvel's Inhumans is that it's about Marvel's Inhumans. There no doubt exists those who are passionate about the property because A) it's Marvel, or B) it's weird and kind of kitschy. In other words, the Inhumans is a peculiar product within a massive brand that's become even more massively popular since the launch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But a peculiar product deserves a compelling selling point beyond its own surface-level eccentricity; one that doesn't try to fit a square peg into the same round hole every other mass marketed superhero fits into." - ScreenRant

Birth Movie Death "Conceptually speaking, there's always been a fundamental disconnect at the heart of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's Inhumans, at least when presenting them as outright heroes. Sans either self-awareness of self-criticism, Blackbolt, Medusa and their kin are monarchs whose entire kingdom functions on blood-purity. That element is understandably carried over to Marvel/ABC's Inhumans, the first two episodes of which premiere in IMAX today (for a now reduced one-week engagement), and a neat narrative subversion manages to circumvent this glaring blind-spot – that is, until the only thing that works about its initial episodes is subverted, resulting in a haphazard mess from top to bottom." - Birth Movie Death

TV Line "More problematic than such superficial matters is some of the storytelling. Karnak's power (to assess any thing or person's weakness) is poorly and unclearly depicted. Nothing particularly clever happens as the heroes endeavor to extricate themselves from their respective predicaments in the second half; you keep waiting for it, but aside from a bit of pickpocketing… nope. Auran is given a comedic beat in one scene, then coldly and needlessly murders someone in the next. On the acting front, Mount does his best with stern looks of resolve; the second half affords him slightly better opportunities for quiet, Jim Caviezel-like wryness and swagger. Because of the twists at the movie's midpoint, Swan is allowed to better shine/play a more entertaining variety of notes in the second half, while Leung's Karnak gets… less interesting? Rheon's MARVEL'S INHUMANSMaximus starts off as more petulant than masterfully plotting, Ikwuakor's not-so-serious Gorgon is a real scene-stealer and Cornish delivers just the right amount of plucky princess (though her "tattooed" hair can be a bit distracting). The CGI'd Lockjaw is quite adorable, even if his internal GPS seems to be on the fritz." - TV Line

Den of Geek "So here we are today, with a new Inhumans property that is trying in its own weird way to straddle both the movie and TV spectrums. The new show does star the Royal Family, bringing characters like Inhumans king Black Bolt (Anson Mount) his queen Medusa (Serinda Swan), adviser Karnak (Ken Leung), military leader Gorgon (Eme Ikwuakor), aquatic being Triton (Mike Moh), Medusa's sister Crystal (Isabelle Cornish) and Black Bolt's treacherous brother Maximus (Iwan Rheon) -- not to mention Crystal's giant, teleporting dog Lockjaw -- to life on the screen for the first time. But sadly, having seen the IMAX version of the first two episodes at a premiere in Los Angeles earlier this week, Inhumans already feels like a missed opportunity and an odd outcast in the larger Marvel canon." - Den of Geek

Las Vegas Weekly "At one time, Marvel's Inhumans characters were set to be adapted into a feature film, but that movie was quietly taken off Marvel Studios' theatrical schedule last year, with the characters shifted over to the TV division. That could have been a smart move, as plenty of Marvel characters have proved better fits for TV than big-budget movies, but watching the first two episodes of the new ABC series Marvel's Inhumans (presented theatrically in IMAX for two weeks in advance of the show's premiere on September 29), it's clear that the lower-budget, smaller-scale approach was the wrong way to go. Even a bigger budget wouldn't have fixed the stilted dialogue, one-dimensional characters and questionable acting, though, which make the many, many talky scenes of palace intrigue a massive chore to get through. Although Inhumans have been part of fellow ABC Marvel series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for several seasons now, in the form of humans who gain superpowers when their latent alien genes are activated by the substance known as Terrigen, the Inhumans on the new show are a slightly different breed, an ancient race who left Earth centuries (or maybe millennia?) ago and live in a secret city called Attilan concealed on the moon. Thanks to the proliferation of new Inhumans on Earth (as seen on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), this previously aloof society has turned its attention back to humanity." - Las Vegas Weekly

CNN ""Inhumans" essentially represents the first true superhero show that Marvel has produced for ABC, with more super-powered characters than "Agents of SHIELD," while featuring a more colorful and lighter tone than the company's gritty Netflix dramas -- building up to "The Defenders," uniting the characters of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist. Still, previewing of the first hour found little material of a scope that demands to be seen on an Imax screen. "Inhumans'" fidelity to the comics -- and the more absurd-sounding flourishes that entails, like a giant dog with the power to teleport his masters -- could also make it a tough sell beyond that loyal core." - CNN

The Guardian "It feels like the Inhumans might be a victim of Marvel's post-success scramble, now that the company has found itself custodian of the biggest movie franchise in the world and a constantly expanding portfolio of TV shows. If there is one beacon of hope, it's that the Inhumans includes one of the most beloved characters in the entire Marvel mythos. Lockjaw is a gigantic, slobbering bulldog with a tuning fork on his head and the power to teleport wherever he wants. If the Inhumans survives and thrives beyond its rocky origin story, it will likely be down to that very good boy." - The Guardian