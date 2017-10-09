Marvel TV Head Reveals Why ‘Runaways’ Isn’t On Netflix

Over the years, Marvel TV has worked with plenty of networks and sites to get its shows off the ground. Players like ABC, Netflix, and Fox are just some of the bodies who’ve helped distribute the company’s heroic adaptations, and Hulu is about to join the list. Fans were a bit surprised to hear The Runaways would head to Hulu rather than Netflix, but it seems the choice was an easy one to make.

Just ask Marvel TV head, Jeph Loeb.

During a recent interview with Polygon, the producer spoke openly about Marvel TV and its hopes for The Runaways. When Loeb was asked why the series went to Hulu rather than add onto Netflix’s growing collection of adaptations, the producer said it came down to preference.

“What we do with every show is we look at where the best place is,” Loeb explained.

“We absolutely had a lot on our plate at Netflix, but wasn’t the reason for it,” he continued. “We were very excited about the possibility of joining a network that was young and growing in the same way that when we went to Netflix it was young and growing on the original side. It really feels like we’re in the right place at the right time with the right show.”

Later on his interview, Loeb did say Hulu’s success with original series did catch the attention of Marvel TV bigwigs. Fans can thank Handmaid’s Tale for pushing the company to chase its Runaways passion with the streaming site.

“The fact that as we’re coming around the clubhouse turn with Handmaid’s Tale erupting and becoming part of the culture is huge,” Loeb said. “People who previously might have been going ‘what is Hulu?’ are now going ‘I have Hulu’.”

Fans have been waiting a good while to see what The Runaways will have to offer, and it seems the show is living up to their expectations. New York Comic Con screened part of the show’s pilot episode to panel attendees, and social media was flooded with positive reactions towards the live-action adaptation.

Runaways premieres on Hulu on November 21.