Marvel’s Runaways Reveals New Look at Characters for Final Season

In a matter of days, Hulu will debut the set of episodes for Runaways, one of the last remaining shows for Marvel Television. Ahead of the occasion, the streaming giant has flung the show’s marketing into overdrive, introducing new character posters for all of the biggest members of the series. Included in the set of the posters are the main six Runaways involved with the show as well as new Marvel villain Morgan le Fay, played by Austin Powers alum Elizabeth Hurley. Noticeably absent from the marketing collateral included Cloak (Aubrey Joseph) and Dagger (Olivia Holt), two characters who will be crossing over this season from their now-canceled Cloak & Dagger show on Freeform. You can see all seven of the posters below.

With it being the last season of Runaways, Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb previously teased a momentous outing — seemingly hinting at the death of a character or two. “Being on Hulu and being able to go…let’s just put it this way — this is the season where maybe some of the folks aren’t going to get out,” Loeb told us earlier this summer. “With this cast, which we love both personally and professionally, it was challenging but there were stories that meant we would have to see where it was going to go. Something wicked this way comes.”

Runaways Season Three hits Hulu December 13th. What surprises do you think are in store for the Runaways finale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

