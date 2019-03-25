‘Runaways’ Season 3 Teaser Video Released

Earlier tonight, Hulu confirmed that Runaways would be returning the streaming platform with a ten-episode third season. With the official announcement, the streaming giant was sure to include a quick snippet of a video teasing the third season. Featuring footage of Old Lace scaring away utility workers from the group’s underground bunker, the video featured fake iMessages popping up from fans asking for a renewal.

As expected, Runaways showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage were elated to receive an order for more episodes of the superhero show. According to the writers, the third season will “be a magical time” for the teen drama.

“We are so excited to tell more Runaways stories and are so grateful to Marvel, Hulu, our amazing cast and crew and of course our passionate audience,” Runaways co-showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage said in a statement. “Season three will be a magical time on Runaways, as we deepen our connection to the Marvel universe. We are honored to continue to play in the sandbox created by Brian K Vaughn and Adrian Alphona.”

Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb was just as happy, thanking the streaming giant for picking the show up for another year. Should the third season go well and be fortunate to receive a fourth season, it’d be the second longest show at Marvel Television under Loeb’s tenure, behind ABC’s Agents of SHIELD.

“Thank you, Hulu! We’re thrilled that Marvel’s Runaways is back for its third season,” Loeb says. “Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and the amazing writers have something epic in store for our terrific cast.”

Along with Schwartz, Savage, and Loeb serving as executive producers on the show, Quinton Peeples and Lis Rowinski have been added as producers for the upcoming season. Marvel’s Runaways stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, and Allegra Acosta as the Runaways. Kevin Weisman, Angel Parker, Ryan Sands, Annie Wersching, Kip Pardue, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Brigid Brannagh, Brittany Ishibashi, and James Yaegashi star as their parents, members of The Pride.

Both seasons of Runaways are now streaming on Hulu.

