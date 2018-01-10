Watch ‘Runaways’ Season One’s Final Scene

Where do you go when there’s nowhere left to hide? #MarvelsRunaways will return for season 2. pic.twitter.com/J6uSQt72cT — Marvel’s Runaways (@runaways) January 10, 2018

With the final episode of Marvel’s Runaways, the children of the PRIDE finally get their act together and, uh, run away.

It’s a plot that’s been building throughout this first season, as the kids attempt to keep their cool while attempting to secure evidence that would send their well-connected parents to jail for their crimes. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work out as planned and the Runaways live up to their name.

You can watch the epic final scene from Runaways Season 1 right now in the video clip above. Check it out.

While the kids attempted to hide out in the woods on Mount Hollywood, they are forced to hit the road when they learn that an Amber Alert has been issued for the youngest in their groups, the super-strengthy Molly Hernandez. On top of that, they were falsely implicated for the murder of Destiny Gonzalez, the teen who was murdered in the PRIDE’s sacrifice at the beginning of the series.

It’s a fitting ending, coming full circle with the events that kicked off their campaign against their parents. Of course it’s ironic that they end up being accused of killing Destiny, given that they’ve spent the entire series attempting to get enough evidence that proves their parents were behind the murder.

Runaways was just renewed for Season 2 at Hulu, expanding the number of episodes from 10 to 13 for its continuation. We’ll probably get more info on Jonah’s nefarious plan to dig up the living creature buried under Los Angeles, and the PRIDE’s new efforts to undermine and kill him.

Plus now that Karolina knows that Jonah is her biological father, she’ll likely try to learn more about her light-based abilities. Of course, all of that will be more complicated now that teens are actually on the run with the police looking after them.

All ten episodes of Runaways Season 1 are now available to stream on Hulu.