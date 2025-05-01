Thunderbolts* Post-Credits Scene Was An Incredibly Last-Minute Addition (& Here’s How Late)

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier reveals the film’s post-credits scene was a very late addition. In an interview with ComicBook to promote the new Marvel movie, the filmmaker opened up about how the post-credits scene came together. The sequence wasn’t shot until recently, only about a month before Thunderbolts* hits theaters. Schreier also shared that while he was present when the scene was shot, he wasn’t the one who actually directed it. He commended Marvel Studios, which obviously has a rich history with post-credits scenes, for handling this as well as it did.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The specifics of what that end credit scene came to be, those came together quite late,” Schreier said. “That only got filmed maybe … Is it even a month ago at this point? They’re good at this over there.”

“I didn’t film that scene. I was there when it was filmed, and I can say that it comes from the set of a production that might be starting production right around now, so that might be fun for people to stay and watch,” he added. “But I was so honored to have that happen. We always knew kind of that end moment. From the very beginning, that was true, and then it was about building the right story that lived up to that, I think.”

Play video

Dating back to Nick Fury’s arrival in the original Iron Man, post-credits scenes have become a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Over the years, these sequences have served multiple purposes. Some tease what’s to come in later Marvel titles, and others try to end the film on a humorous note. As Marvel builds to the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga, there’s great interest in seeing how the table will be set for Avengers: Doomsday.

Post-credits scenes happening late in development isn’t anything new for Marvel. Famously, the now iconic shawarma scene that capped off The Avengers was filmed after the movie’s world premiere. It also isn’t out of the ordinary for different directors to call the shots on them. Even though Nia DaCosta wasn’t involved with Ms. Marvel, she shot the show’s post-credits scene, which helped set up The Marvels.

It’s interesting insight for fans to see how late in the process these post-credits scenes can come together. Marvel is renowned for planning ahead and figuring out a slate of films years in advance, but this shows not every small detail is definitively locked down. Kevin Feige & Co. might have been considering a variety of options before deciding on the best one to go with, and then it was a matter of nailing down the logistics. The project Schreier is referring too is most likely Avengers: Doomsday, which recently started production. We know several Thunderbolts* stars are in that film, and Florence Pugh has already shot material on a “pre-photography day.”

What did you think of the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene? Where does it rank among the MCU’s stingers? Let us know in the comments!