‘Runaways’ Star Lyrica Okano on Nico’s Battle for the Staff of One

The second season of Runaways is now on Hulu and with it, some intense action sequences right out of the gate. One of the scenes, in particular, features Nico Minoru (Lyrica Okano) as tries to retrieve a certain item.

Okano recently sat down with TVLine to talk about the big fight sequence in the second episode of the new season.

WARNING: Light spoilers about Runaways season two up ahead. Proceed with caution if you have yet to watch the first few episodes.

In the second episode of the season Okano’s Nico Minoru goes back home — with the aid of Karolina (Ginny Garnder) and Molly (Allegra Acosta) —to try and retrieve the Staff of One from her mother Tina (Brittany Ishibashi). As expected, the fight doesn’t go over too well for the squad of Runaways.

The scene ends with Tina knocking Molly into the family pool and then using the Staff of One to freeze the water over, nearly killing Molly. Nico and Karolina are eventually able to get Tina to unfreeze the pool to save their friend.

According to Okano, Nico’s first goal of the season is to get the Staff of One back in her possession, at any cost necessary.

“I mean, she needs to get her Staff of One back — that’s definitely her first goal,” Okanoa mentioned. “And then her second goal is to obviously face her parents. Going into it, Nico’s obviously a bit naïve about how everything might go down, and as you see from what happens, she learns very fast that everybody needs to learn how to train together and build their powers together. There’s a lot more that needs to be done before they can go forward and try to fight their parents.”

As the vast majority of us would think, Okano agrees that Tina Minoru acted out of line in the fight, proving the character will go to extreme lengths for The Pride.

“Yeah. Of course,” Okano continued. “I think everyone already knows this about Tina, but she has no mercy in her bones — and Nico has never expected any from her, so I don’t think she’s very surprised.”

Have you had a chance to tune into Runaways yet? If so, what have you thought? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

