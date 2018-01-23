Russo Brothers Address If They Will Continue With Marvel Studios After ‘Avengers 3 & 4’

The Russo Brothers might work with Marvel Studios beyond Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel but they haven’t had time to actually think about what that future might look like or if it exists.

“Our relationship with Marvel has been one of the strongest creative relationships we’ve had in our careers,” Anthony Russo told MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast. “We’re really proud of the movies we’ve been able to make with them and we’ve had an amazing time doing it. We haven’t talked about doing anything beyond these two movies simply because we still have a mountain to climb with these two films.”

There is one specific aspect of Marvel Studios’ style with Anthony Russo seems to appreciate. “Even though they’re building an interconnected narrative through many, many films over many years, they have a very disciplined one movie at a time attitude, as well,” the Infinity War co-director said. “We would certainly be open to working with them.”

He is not kidding about the massive workload which has piled up in front of himself and his brother Joe Russo. The synopsis for Avengers: Infinity War calls it “an unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making” which is “spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

“Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the film’s synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.”

As for the Russo Brothers’ final confirmed effort in Avengers 4, fans will have to wait a little while to find out the film’s true title. “It is certainly part of the concept of the title is that it’s advancing the narrative,” Joe Russo said. “We’re gonna sit on that until we feel the time is right and when people have absorbed the first movie enough.”

