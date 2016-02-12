Ryan Reynolds Discusses Deadpool’s Pansexuality

When it comes to Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds is ready to explore ever facet of the character's complex history. The mouthy merc is a well-known member of the Marvel universe, and fans fell for the raunchy character when his solo film dropped into theaters in 2016. Looking ahead, Deadpool looks to be unstoppable thanks to the continued support of fans and critics. Now, Ryan Reynolds has taken some time to talk about the future of Deadpool, and he has revealed that the hero's sexuality might become a bigger piece of Wade Wilson's on-screen adventures.

In a recent interview with Variety, Reynolds spoke about Deadpool and his canonical pansexuality. The actor told the site that he is definitely not ruling out a boyfriend for Wade Wilson in the near future.

"What love is to Deadpool may not be what love is to Batman or someone else," Reynolds explained. "I think that could be played up more. He's an outsider in every way, shape, and form."

Of course, there are fans who might be uncomfortable with Deadpool entering a same-sex relationship, but the hero has been in such trysts in the comics. Even Deadpool hinted at Wade Wilson's pansexual encounters as the film suggests Deadpool would be interested in a fling with Wolverine. The character also admitted he was open to experimenting with his sexuality and that he'd done so in the past. "We knew that was part of the comics," screenwriter Rhett Reese said. "We wanted to honor that in the movie. But we did it in subtle ways."

"There's veiled references to it in this film. It's in the DNA of the character." producer Simon Kinberg added.

As usual, Reynolds was more than pleased to explore the hero's sexuality. "I love that about Deadpool," said Reynolds. "I love that he can break any boundary. In the future, I hope we get to do that more."

Deadpool is not the only superhero who has made waves this year because of their sexuality. In 2016, DC Comics found themselves stuck in headlines after writer Greg Rucka confirmed that Wonder Woman was queer. When the writer was asked if the heroine was queer and the term 'queer' was defined as a lifestyle "involving, although not necessarily exclusively, romantic and/or sexual interests towards persons of the same gender," Rucka was happy to say that Wonder Woman was such.

Deadpool's Holiday Blu-ray package is now available and retails for $25.99. Deadpool 2 is expected to begin filming next year and is due out January 12, 2018.

