‘Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolls Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in New Political Ad

Hugh Jackman is getting some unexpected help in promoting his new political biopic The Frontrunner, from none other than Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds! Reynolds posted the following video to his Twitter account today, in the mocking format of a fear-mongering political ad.

The faux advertisement takes jabs at Jackman for everything from using a “fake name” to the actor “walking off the job” as Wolverine, and therefore contributing to America’s unemployment rate. It’s pretty hilarious, as you can see for yourself:

Videos by ComicBook.com

How well do you really know @RealHughJackman? pic.twitter.com/cV0W7C4LE3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 2, 2018



Jackman and Reynolds have been carrying on a great Marvel movie bromance all year. It began with the releases of Hugh Jackman’s final Wolverine film, Logan, and Reynolds’ first Deadpool movie, after the stars provide well-wishes to one another. It continued thereafter, when Marvel fans began campaigning online for Jackman to step back into the X-Men movie universe for a Wolverine and Deadpool crossover (Jackman’s refused). Lately, it’s been more resigned to the two stars (and heartthrob leading men) sharing well-wishes to each other on special occasions (like Reynolds’ recent birthday). Of course, given the nature of their playful relationship, no exchange between Reynolds and Jackman can go without some kind of snarky undertone in the vein of a Deadpool movie; for example, here’s how Ryan Reynolds responded to a simple birthday acknowledgement from Jackman:

This man is a monster. He’s not even from Australia. He’s from Milwaukee. //t.co/CxHceP4d9L — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2018



If you can’t tell that Ryan Reynolds is a committed comedian, that joke about Jackman being a monster who’s really from Milwaukee is carried over to the mock political ad you see above. Who knew that we’d be seeing X-Men movie continuity extend off the screen…

Right now, the future of Ryan Reynolds Deadpool seems uncertain, as the character will be part of the major reboot of the X-Men franchise within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. No telling yet if Reynolds’ Deadpool will be imported into the MCU or recast, but details are sketchy about that X-Force movie, which was supposed to be the follow-up to Deadpool 2. Fans will get a chance to see a new PG-13 version of Deadpool 2 soon, as it is being released as a Princess Bride-style story this holiday season.

You can catch The Frontrunner in theaters on November 21st. Deadpool 2’s PG-13 version hits theaters on December 21st.