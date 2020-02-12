Ryan Reynolds Wishes Deadpool 2 Co-Star Josh Brolin a Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday, Josh Brolin! The actor known for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Cable in Deadpool 2 turns 52 today. Many people have taken to social media to send well wishes to the actor, including Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds. Unsurprisingly, Reynolds shared a photo with a hilarious caption in honor of Brolin’s big day, making us hope (not for the first time) that they’ll be reuniting on the big screen sometime in the near future.

“Happy Birthday to my big strong man, @joshbrolin 🎂,” Reynolds wrote.

You can check out the photo in the post below:

"Happy Birthday to my big strong man, @joshbrolin 🎂," Reynolds wrote on Instagram on Feb 12, 2020.

It remains to be seen when Reynolds will next suit up as the Merc with a mouth for the big screen, though the actor previously revealed that the third Deadpool movie is in development with Marvel Studios with “the whole team” working on the sequel

“Yeah we’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Reynolds said on Christmas Eve. “We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”

It seemed like a foregone conclusion that Disney would find some way to make more Deadpool movies, regardless of how they fit or didn’t fit with the MCU. Until Joker arrived this year, Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were the highest-grossing R-rated movies in box office history, each making more than $780 million around the globe. There’s no way Disney would ever pass up on that kind of mass appeal. Though Marvel Studios has not officially spoken about the sequel in any capacity, several release dates for untitled Marvel Studios movies have been set by Disney, reaching into 2022 and 2023.

Later this year Reynolds will be seen this year in Shawn Levy’s (Stranger Things, Night at the Museum) Free Guy alongside Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi. He’ll also be reteaming up with Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard which debuts in August.

This year, Brolin will a part of the all-star Dune cast from Denis Villeneuve, the director of Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. Brolin will be acting alongside big names such as Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, and Stellan Skarsgård.