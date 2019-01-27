‘Saturday Night Live’ Features ‘Captain America: Civil War’ Footage In Cold Open

With James McAvoy hosting tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live, it was bound to be a superhero-filled episode. The show was only on all but a few minutes before they made their first pop culture reference of the show.

In the cold open, Roger Stone — played by long-time SNL friend Steve Martin — explained how the FBI raided his home earlier in the week. In the mock video, NBC used the footage from Captain America: Civil War from when Counterterrorism agents raided the living place of Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

After Barnes — and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), for that matter — are initially able to escape the agents, they lead Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) on a foot chase in the latter’s MCU debut.

Civil War, of course, takes place just the week prior to Black Panther, Boseman’ first solo film set in the MCU. According to Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, Black Panther showed a vastly different T’Challa.

“In Civil War, he was outside of Wakanda. He was in a place that he didn’t want to be and his father gets killed. The whole film, he’s on a mission. He’s a man on a mission. He’s tortured; he’s of few words. I think that that was something that made him appealing in that film.

“In this film, it’s the same guy, but you’re seeing all of the layers pulled back,” Coogler said. “The film’s from his perspective and he’s surrounded by people who he loves and cares for. It’s just a much more personal perspective on him. You see him go through the journey of taking on the greatest responsibility that a person can have, the responsibility of leading a country. You see him go through the full weight of that in the film.”

