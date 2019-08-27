Scarlett Johansson Tops Highest Paid Actress List Again

Scarlett Johansson is one of the linchpins of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while her story came to an end in Avengers: Endgame, she will be reprising the role of Black Widow once more in the upcoming Black Widow solo movie. Crazily enough the Marvel Studios movies are just part of Johansson’s impressive resume, and all that hard work paid off in 2019, as Johansson has topped the list of highest-paid actresses once more. Johansson brought in $56 million on the year, which puts her comfortably in first place, and includes a nice chunk of change from her Marvel work (via Forbes).

Marvel Studios made up a large chunk of that $56 million, and most of it came from Avengers: Endgame. Like Robert Downey Jr., Johansson has a back end deal in place with Marvel that gets her a percentage of the film’s profits. Endgame brought in $2.8 billion at the box office, and Johansson’s chunk of that ended up being around $35 million.

She also received an eight-figure salary for the Black Widow solo film, which will debut early next year, though we aren’t sure if she has a similar deal in place for that project. If she does, she’s probably well on her way to topping the list again in 2020.

Johansson leads a list that also includes returning names like Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon as well as new additions to the list like Margot Robbie and Elisabeth Moss. With the way the DCU is moving Robbie could very well end up being much higher on the list next year, and you can check out the full list below.

1. Scarlett Johansson – Earnings: $56 million

2. Sofia Vergara – Earnings: $44.1 million

3. Reese Witherspoon – Earnings: $35 million

4. Nicole Kidman – Earnings: $34 million

5. Jennifer Aniston – Earnings: $28 million

6. Kaley Cuoco – Earnings: $25 million

7. Elisabeth Moss – Earnings: $24 million

8. Margot Robbie – Earnings: $23.5 million

9. Charlize Theron – Earnings: $23 million

10. Ellen Pompeo – Earnings: $22 million

Will Johansson top the list once more in 2020?