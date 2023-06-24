Secret Invasion: Nick Fury Appears at Disneyland's Avengers Campus

When a new Marvel Cinematic Universe project is released, there's usually a new character addition to Avengers Campus at California Adventure, and the release of Secret Invasion is no exception. This week, it was revealed that Nick Fury arrived at the theme park on June 21st, and he will be there for a limited time.

"His mission? To recruit guests to practice the art of espionage in an all-new interactive experience only at Avengers Campus. In the experience, Nick Fury will share keen insights, astute observations and invaluable advice as he seeks out, and trains, future protectors of Earth. With the help of his training aides, he will invite younger recruits to join the good fight. Together, the recruits will take an oath to defend Earth," Marvel.com shared. You can check out a video of the Avengers Campus version of Nick Fury below:

Samuel L. Jackson Talks Nick Fury in Secret Invasion:

Secret Invasion sees the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury as he deals with an invasion of Skrulls, the aliens that were first introduced in the MCU in Captain Marvel. Jackson has been a staple in the franchise ever since he appeared as Fury in the post-credit scene of Iron Man back in 2008. He has gone on to appear in many MCU projects and was last seen in space in the post-credit scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, things are very different for Fury this time around.

"He just doesn't wear the patch. The patch is part of who the strong Nick Fury was," Jackson explained to Vanity Fair. "It's part of his vulnerability now. You can look at it and see he's not this perfectly indestructible person. He doesn't feel like that guy."

"Even Nick Fury can be shaken, you know?" Jackson teased. "He's up there trying to process what the fuck happened, you know? And what his place in the world is," he added. "The death of Iron Man, the death of Black Widow, with that stuff going on he just kind of checked out."

What Is Secret Invasion About?

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series premiering June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.