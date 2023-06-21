Secret Invasion Stars Awkwardly Passing Time in Live TikTok Stream Counting Down to the Premiere

Marvel's Secret Invasion is just a few hours away from being released. A bizarre promo for the series has made its way onto TikTok, with an extensive livestream video counting down to the show's premiere. The live TikTok has so far been an awkward assembly of the cast taking turns just killing time. Nick Fury himself, Samuel L. Jackson, for example just used his time in the spotlight to star at the camera and intimitdate the viewers. Cobie Smulders, who reprises her MCU role of Maria Hill, say and enjoyed some popcorn. Others just chit-chat together. You can see it yourself below.

As of this writing, Marvel's Secret Invasion is taking some hits from early critic screenings. Currently the series is sitting at a 69% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus for the series reads: "A well-deserved showcase for Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion steadies itself after a somewhat slow start by taking the MCU in a darker, more mature direction." Compared to other Marvel Cinematic Universe, the series is by far its lowest. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law sits at an 80% rating while Moon Knight sits at 86%, even the animated Marvel's What If...? has a 94%.

there is a 9 hour tiktok livestream on marvel entertainment counting down to secret invasion that is currently just sam jackson staring at the camera pic.twitter.com/6qlm3BPOzd — Marissa Longo (@missabowbissa) June 20, 2023

Who is a Skrull in Secret Invasion?

Like the comic book storyline that inspired it, Secret Invasion deals with the shape-shifting Skrull aliens and their plans to takeover the Earth. This has lead many to wonder if the series will reveal that someone Marvel fans know is going to be revealed as a green, pointy-eared alien.

A likely candidate for this is Don Cheadle's James Rhodes aka War Machine. Besides Samuel L. Jackson, Cheadle's character is one of the few known-human characters that are confirmed to appear (beyond the man actors confirmed to be playing Skrulls), and in the past he has revealed that Secret Invasion will lead right into Armor Wars, his upcoming solo movie. Now why would Secret Invasion lead directly into Armor Wars, a film where Rhodey must face the consequences of Tony Stark's tech falling into the wrong hands? Could it be because Rhodey was replaced by a Skrull and Skrull-Rhodey wasn't exactly keeping an eye on Stark tech he didn't even know about? Time will tell!

