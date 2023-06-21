Secret Invasion: Samuel L. Jackson Reveals Why Nick Fury Hasn't Called The Avengers

Secret Invasion is finally out on Disney+ and Samuel L. Jackson revealed why Nick Fury hasn't called the remaining Avengers in to deal with the Skrull threat. Marvel.com talked to the beloved actor about his time playing the former SHIELD director. Jackson says that Fury hasn't brought the Avengers into Secret Invasion because humanity has to fend for itself at times. Even with the Marvel hero team, Thanos still managed to wipe out half of all life in the universe. So, just blowing his magical conch to summon Captain America and Captain Marvel isn't going to assure victory. Also, of note is the fact that his superpowered friends might be a little upset that he's been hiding such a massive secret from them this entire time. Check out what else he had to say.

"We've got to reach a point where we don't expect these guys to come and save us every time something goes wrong," Jackson argued. "This is one of those times, so it's that kind of series where we try and solve things without being too superhuman but use the espionage angle as well as we can."

Secret Invasion Shows Off New Sides of Fury

In the same interview, Jackson teased how the new tone was a bit different from what they usually do over at Marvel Studios. However, it feels increasingly like Secret Invasion leans into that "darker, grittier" aesthetic. Even still, don't expect things to get too dark for Nick Fury. That mouth and attitude is always going to be there. I mean, it's Samuel L. Jackson after all.

"Even the Nick Fury that's not, you know, that dynamic and forceful Nick Fury [previously seen]. I come to work and laugh about the seriousness of what we're doing, and say, 'how serious do we want to be' and go ahead and do that, or you know how Fury's a smartass so there's always sarcasm to be thrown in somewhere… I've been a part of 13 of these things, I know who Nick Fury is and what I want to do."

Secret Invasion Strives to Show Off More Depth

Secret Invasion is hoping to show off even more depth of these characters in the MCU. It feels like the first episode gives you a wider window into how much Nick Fury has changed in the time since Avengers: Endgame. But, Maria Hill also gets a chance to shine in her mission with Nick Fury. Cobie Smulders talked to TV Line about this evolution for the spy duo in Secret Invasion

"I'm really excited about it and it's a very different tone that I have seen, especially like having Sam in anything is just a thrill to watch but I think it really like just sets his character up in a really interesting way that I've always wanted to see, so I was really excited about that," Smulders explained to TV Line. "I would like to say it's the most depth I've been able to show off Maria Hill."

Jumping Into Secret Invasion Episode 1

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series premiering June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

