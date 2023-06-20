Marvel's Secret Invasion Clip: Nick Fury Confronts a New Threat

The premiere of Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion is eminent, bringing the Marvel Cinematic Universe fully into the realm of a gritty spy thriller. Secret Invasion will be anchored by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who has had quite a slew of adventures in comics over the years, and a new clip teases what might be his biggest yet. On Tuesday, Marvel Studios shared a new clip from Secret Invasion, which shows Fury in conversation with Sonya Falsworth, played by beloved award-winning actress Olivia Colman.

Sonya's last name has some specific ties to Marvel's history, as multiple men under the Falsworth mantle have taken on the superhero name of Union Jack. Initially created by Roy Thomas and Frank Robbins in 1976's The Invaders #7, Union Jack is a mantle held by three men in the comics — beginning with James Montgomery Falsworth, an adventurer for the British government. He is later succeeded in the mantle by his son, Brian Falsworth, and later a man named Joey Chapman, who took on the mantle to fight for the working class. James Falsworth actually already appeared in the MCU as a member of the Howling Commandoes in Captain America: The First Avenger, in which he was played by JJ Feild.

“I think Thanos’ snap changed you.”



See Nick Fury and Sonya Falsworth in Marvel Studios’ @SecretInvasion, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/uI0kC2YhEF — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 20, 2023

What is Secret Invasion about?

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series premiering June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

"People haven't seen it, so, you know, you ain't getting nothing from me, right," Mendelsohn told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "But we do deal a lot more with what's going on. I mean, one spoiler. I will give you. There is an invasion in the show, right? It is a secret. That's the other part of it. But getting to deal with the rifts, the fault lines of that invasion, we get to explore different starts to that."

Are you excited for Disney+'s Secret Invasion series? What do you think of this new clip? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Secret Invasion is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 21st. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.