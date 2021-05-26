Marvel's Secret Invasion Casts Christopher McDonald in Major Role

✖

Marvel's Secret Invasion has officially found its latest star. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Happy Gilmore and Hacks star Christopher McDonald has joined the cast of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series, which is set to debut exclusively on Disney+. While it is unknown exactly who McDonald could be playing, the report indicates that he is playing "a newly created character" who could cross over into additional MCU movies and Disney+ series.

While there's no telling exactly what that role could be, casting descriptions that surfaced earlier this year indicated that the series was looking for a male series regular between the ages of 50-60, who would serve as the series' main antagonist. It certainly isn't out of the question that that could be McDonald's role, whether it be a comic-accurate character or somebody new entirely. The MCU's Disney+ series have developed a penchant for introducing major characters that carry over into other projects, most recently with Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Val in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Inspired by the Marvel Comics event of the same name, Secret Invasion will follow the newest adventures of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), in a story that is expected to involve a Skrull infiltration on Earth. The series will be showrun by Mr. Robot alum Kyle Bradstreet, and is set to be a unique take on the Marvel Comics arc of the same name. The cast will also include Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Killian Scott.

"Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "It's not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelson and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that's certainly our focus more than, 'Can we cram in more characters than Endgame? like publishing?'"

(Photo: Marvel Studios, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Are you excited to see Disney+'s Secret Invasion series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below! If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

h/t: Deadline