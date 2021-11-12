Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Now Streaming Free on Disney+

One of the newest blockbusters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has officially arrived on Disney+. On Friday, as part of the Disney+ Day anniversary event, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now available to stream for free on the streaming service. This will give fans an opportunity to check out the hit film, which introduces a new hero into the MCU in the form of Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), a little over two months after it first arrived in theaters. Additionally, Disney+ subscribers can stream the summer hit Jungle Cruise at no additional cost.

“I love the movies. I love going to the movies,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in an interview earlier this summer. “I love making movies for people to see in a shared environment in a theater together. To us, that’s what it’s about. The hybrid release can also be good — you want customers to have a choice. In this case, the choice is in theaters for 45 days. Here’s what I know: there’s an opening weekend, and you can go see a movie.”

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

“The connectivity is always additive to us. It never leads the creative chart, but it enhances it for us,” Marvel chief Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “The importance of this movie was telling and exploring the journey of the individual named Shang-Chi. That’s what we wanted to do. That we get to do it within the backdrop of the MCU, that we get to hint at his place to come in the MCU, is a bonus. That we get to do it with characters you’ve seen before that show up in Shang-Chi is, again, is creatively additive. Somebody asked me earlier, ‘Was it always the intention to bring Shang-Chi into his own movie first? Or, were there thoughts of bringing him, as we did with Black Panther, in another movie, before his movie?’ The truth is, it always varies. And Shang-Chi, because of what I said about his family story and his history with his father, we wanted to explore it in his own movie first.”