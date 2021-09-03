Shang-Chi: Is Captain America's Shield Hiding in New Trailer?

✖

The second trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has arrived and with it, brought a slew of Easter eggs and first appearances. Out of nowhere came the return of Tim Roth's Abomination, a character last seen in 2008 in Edward Norton's The Incredible Hulk. In fact, the villain is even facing off against another familiar character — Benedict Wong's sorcerer Wong from Marvel's Doctor Strange franchise.

It's in this scene fans have started to notice another potentially massive Easter egg, one that may or may not be the shield of Captain America. As Abomination charges through Wong's rune shields, a shield can be seen on the right side of the screen. It's here you can see the red and blue of the shields start to peak out of the shadows.

When the first trailer dropped, some thought the shield could be seen in the background of a similar shot — though that may have ended up being the flag of Madripoor. Here, the evidence is at least a bit more convincing as you can see some of the colors of the shield against the wall. See for yourself below.

"Authenticity and respect and staying true to this genre was the main objective from day one," first-time MCU director Destin Daniel Cretton recently told Empire about the many deadly hands of kung fu in Shang-Chi. "There's choreography that's reminiscent of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and other fight scenes are inspired by Jackie Chan. We also had choreographers from mainland China who created some beautiful wuxia-style fight scenes."

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which is currently set for release on September 3rd.

