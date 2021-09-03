Abomination and Wong Return in Shang Chi Trailer Has Marvel Fans Freaking Out

The second trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings made its triumphant debut on Thursday, and it left Marvel fans with quite a lot to be excited about. That was true down to the trailer's final seconds, which provided a look at the cage match tournament that appears to be a centerpiece of the film. As if the concept of that sequence wasn't cool enough, the two figures that were shown in the tournament took things to a whole other level — with The Incredible Hulk and She-Hulk villain Abomination (Tim Roth) going toe-to-toe with Doctor Strange fan-favorite Wong (Benedict Wong).

The appearance of the fight has quickly taken the Internet by storm, between fans celebrating Abomination's long-awaited MCU return, and fans speculating about the scene's implications for the larger franchise. Keep reading to check out a few of those responses.

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to premiere in theaters on September 3rd.