Shang-Chi: Marvel Confirms Incredible Hulk Star Tim Roth Returned to Voice Abomination

✖

When the second trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings first premiered it not only offered a major look into the highly anticipated film but confirmed two huge Marvel characters will return. Not only will Doctor Strange's Benedict Wong return as fellow sorcerer Wong but arch-enemy of The Incredible Hulk, Abomination, will also return. Tim Roth's villain will appear in the upcoming film marking his first time back in the MCU since 2008 and in a new interview one of the film's producers confirmed that The Hateful Eight and Reservoir Dogs star came back to voice the character.

"Roth did some vocalization for us... he certainly was part of that process," producer Jonathan Schwartz told The Direct. "There will be more of Abomination to come, so more of that story to be told. With regards to Shang-Chi, it sort of came down to who would be the coolest character for this moment? Who do we want to see in that ring? And then understanding who would make sense for whatever ongoing stories they have going on out there in the bigger universe."

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Schwartz opened up about the inclusion of Abomination over other characters and said it was simply a matter of a good fit and great timing.

"We love that moment. We sort of knew, [director] Destin [Daniel Cretton] and I, that there had to be a big, kind of showcasing fight between two known characters in there, and it just became this big talk with us in talking about who made sense, and who'd be cool, and who we would think it would be a good fight between, and we ended up with wanting Abomination because it seemed to make the most story sense for where we're going to find him in this universe, and also, just be a cool, awesome fight. And it fell along those lines, like it was a good time to refresh Abomination's look. We haven't seen him for a while, so I think everyone was excited to kind of see him at all in weird glory."

It was previously confirmed that this isn't the only time that we'll be seeing Roth as The Abomination as the actor will also return for the upcoming She-Hulk TV series on Disney+. Roth will star opposite Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk (marking his first time staring with Ruffalo as he previously appeared with Edward Norton).

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters on September 3.