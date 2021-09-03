Marvel Releases New Shang-Chi Poster

✖

The official poster for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is busy and overstuffed, with floating heads squeezed into nearly every available space on the sheet. This is nothing new for MCU posters, but it can be tiresome for fans. Fortunately, Marvel has released a new poster for Shang-Chi, this one much simpler and more focused than its predecessor, keeping the attention solely on the man whose name is in the film's title.

On Monday morning, the official Marvel accounts shared a brand new poster for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, the newest hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the only character featured, and that works in the poster's favor. You can take a look below!

A Marvel legend will rise. Experience Marvel Studios’ #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters September 3. pic.twitter.com/TEip7rAD3q — Shang-Chi (@shangchi) August 9, 2021

"A Marvel legend will rise," reads the Tweet from the Shang-Chi account. "Experience Marvel Studios' [Shang-Chi] and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters September 3."

Liu stars in Shang-Chi as the titular Marvel hero, who is on a journey to confront his past and villainous father, Wenwu, who is played by Tony Leung. The film also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. A previous trailer confirmed that existing MCU characters Wong (Benedict Wong) and Abomination (Tim Roth) will be appearing as well.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is directed by Destin Caniel Cretton. The director wrote the screenplay alongside Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham. The character of Shang-Chi was originally created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin.

"The transition from, basically, assassin to a hero, an indomitable will, and a sort of religious discipline, basically," Starlin previously told ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. "I think those are the three elements that make Shang-Chi more than any other character. He's basically focused on the moment and what has to be done. That focus allows him to go on without being stopped, making it very hard to stop him at least."

Unlike recent Disney films, such as Black Widow and Jungle Cruise, Shang-Chi will be released exclusively in theaters when it arrives next month. There won't be a Disney+ Premier Access debut to make the film available at home.

What do you think of the new Shang-Chi poster? Let us know in the comments!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrives in theaters on September 3rd.