On Thursday, the cast, director, and executive producer of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings assembled for a virtual press conference with press joining from around the world. On hand were cast members Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ben Kingsley. Director Destin Daniel Cretton and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige were also on hand for the panel moderated by ___. The first reactions to the film surfaced online on Monday night following its premiere in California. Below is a series of live updates from the virtual press conference for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The press conference began at 10am PT. Feige starts out by talking about how "the dream was to bring [comic books] to the big screen." He says "casting Robert Downey Jr. was the biggest risk," of the MCU and credits Downey Jr. "That decision and the success of that decision empowered us." It turns to Cretton to talk about his history of working with teenagers as a childcare worker at a group home. "That job affected my entire life, my world view," Cretton says. "I feel like the stories that I am drawn to are a combination of humor, optimism, but also not shying away from th very real darkness and pain that we all experience as humans," he said. "I think this movie really does encapsulate a lot of the things that I really believe in."

Sir Ben Kingsley is asked to say hello to, "Ronnie's mom," which he has fun with before discussing how portraying Ghandi brought similarities in social impacts with this movie. He explains how the stories are rooted in memory, loss, families torn apart and reconfigured, and says, "All of this is from Destin's heart, from Kevin's heart." He credits their experiences. "If we can demonstrate the energy [from the set], it will be soothing and healing." Munteanu turns to Meng'er Zhang to hear about the differences on stage and on set. She was "so nervous," for this movie but Feige calmed her nerves. "I also remember when we were doing some stunts, it was so different from stage acting," she said. "I remember the make up team doing the final touch on my face eto make sure everything's perfect...I'm ready, I was ready, I'm in character and then, '3, 2, 1, action!' and the wind...!" Munteanu asks Awkwafina about the physical demands for this. "II think this was slightly more physically demanding [than SpongeBob],"she said. "I was more like, falling, so I was working as a tam with gravity. When I fall my neck kinda gives out. It's a me problem...I actually went to a race track and learned how to drift which is reallyy fun...and then I learned how to shoot a bow and arrow."

Simu Liu says he felt like he had "impostor syndrome" while working with such talented and established co-stars. "I really had never allowed myself to imagine being a part of the MCU," he said. He credits Awkwafina for calming his nerves. "Everyday it was like waking up to another dream." Were Shang-Chi and Katy friends or love interests? "Aren't all friendships potential love interests?" Cretton responds. "We actually have a lot of friends who are not the same gender as us. It is strictly platonic but also very intimate, caring... We haven't seen a lot of that on screen and we're really excited to create that relationship between Shang-Chi and Katy...It also felt ik the only way to go naturally because Shang-Chi is so deep in his inner struggle." Warren Thompson asks about if Simu Liu's tweet about Shang-Chi helped get him on Marvel's radar. "I did not s that," Feige said. "Unfortunately, Simu, it was not your tweeting. It was your acting...now did Sarah Finn see that, our casting director, that I don't know." They also did not know Simu Liu was athletic and capable of martial arts. Cretton did see Simu Liu's audition where he did a backflip and landed in the Black Widow pose, complete with a hair flip at the end.