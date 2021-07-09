Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Releases Ryan Reynolds Diss Track

Shang-Chi is coming for Deadpool's head. Simu Liu, the star of the upcoming Marvel Studios film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, joined AGBO Films' Super Hero Fantasy Football League this year. As he is going head to head with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, Liu took the proverbial gloves off and dropped some mean bars in a diss track targeting his fellow Canadian. Liu took a few deep shots at Reynolds, not shying away from jokes about Green Lantern but also digging into his Sexiest Man Alive award from years ago and titles like R.I.P.D..

The Superhero League is founded by Joe Russo, co-director of Avengers: Endgame. The league's commissioners are Guillermo Lozano and ESPN Fantasy Football expert Matthew Berry. Each week, super hero movie stars ranging from Robert Downey Jr. and Paul Rudd to Karen Gillan or Tom Holland trash talk each other in regards to an upcoming fantasy football match up. Ultimately, the league supports several charities, so it is for a good cause. Still, Reynolds might never recover from Liu's ruthless diss track. This is the toughest rap battle since Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly had a beef. Well, it's not that serious, but it's still fun.

Currently, Reynolds is in first place in the Superhero League. Liu is in second place. Captain America himself Chris Evans has a chance to move up into one of the top two spots as one of the top two teams will have to lose this week. Reynolds has a commanding lead in the points tally, though. Wade Wilson has score more than 1,000 points, while Liu's second place team has totaled 884 throughout the season to date.

"I might be the new kid but I'm here to stay," Liu rapped, "I'm the Master of Kung Fu. They just call you Wade."

Other bits included references to Van Wilder, Detective Pikachu, both men being Canadian, Reynolds' wife Blake Lively, and People Magazine. While the trash talk is great, Liu's fantasy football team is going to have to deliver on the fields this weekend if he's going to have a real win!

AGBO's Superhero League has its own website where the teams, standings, and charities can be found.