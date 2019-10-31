Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Shows Off His Pikachu Costume for Halloween

Today is Halloween, which means everyone is posting great photos and videos of their latest costumes to social media! One celebrity to don a fun look today is Simu Liu, the actor who will be starring in the titular role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Liu is best known for playing Jung Kim on the Canadian sitcom, Kim’s Convenience, but he also has a marvelous presence on social media. His latest Instagram post shows him rocking a Pikachu look for the holiday.

View this post on Instagram CHUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU 🎃 A post shared by Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@simuliu) on Oct 31, 2019 at 5:53am PDT

“CHUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU 🎃,” Liu wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post:

“I WANT,” @jamiejchung replied.

“Shang Chu,” @wgatera joked.

“OMG! I need one of those,” @curvydays added.

“WHAT YOU BEING SO CUTE FOR,” @adriiiii.nana wondered.

In the comics, Shang-Chi is raised to become a deadly assassin, and his life gets turned upside down when he discovers nefarious details about his father. Shang-Chi then sets out to right his father’s wrongs, becoming Marvel’s “Master of Kung Fu” and serves as a member of Heroes for Hire and the Avengers.

The film will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle) on a script by Wonder Woman 1984’s David Callaham. Awkwafina and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung have also been confirmed for the film, with the latter playing The Mandarin.

What are you dressing up as for Halloween this year? What was your favorite celebrity costume? Tell us in the comments!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.