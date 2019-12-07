Shang-Chi Star Wears Asgardians of the Galaxy Shirt During Instagram Live

Marvel’s Phase Four is finally kicking off in 2020, but fans will have to wait until 2021 for the highly-anticipated Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film is set to star Kim’s Convenience’s Simu Liu who has teased that the new movie has the potential to “change the world.” Not only is Liu the newest Marvel star, but he’s also a pretty big Marvel fan. Last month, he posted a photo of himself in front of a Marvel sign calling himself a “total fanboy” and he was even advocating to play Shang-Chi long before the film was announced. Recently, the actor was doing an Instagram Live and one fan noticed he was showing his Marvel pride by wearing an Asgardians of the Galaxy shirt.

Simu Liu is liiiive omg he’a wearing an Asgardians of the Galaxy shirt pic.twitter.com/35lMsrNaHC — faye (@bangsmcgeeswift) December 7, 2019

Recently, Liu also revealed that he had his first costume fitting for Shang-Chi.

“I was at my costume fitting yesterday. It was … weird. They take you to a place and they infrared-scan your body and 3D-print you, life-size, so they can fit clothes. There was a 3D-printed me, Awkwafina and Tony Leung. It’s crazy,” Liu explained.

Leung has been confirmed to be playing The Mandarin in the new film while Awkwafina’s role is still being kept under wraps. The upcoming film will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle) on a script by Wonder Woman 1984‘s David Callaham.

In the comics, Shang-Chi is raised to become a deadly assassin, and his life gets turned upside down when he discovers nefarious details about his father. Shang-Chi then sets out to right his father’s wrongs, becoming Marvel’s “Master of Kung Fu” and serves as a member of Heroes for Hire and the Avengers.

