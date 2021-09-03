Shang-Chi Star Awkwafina Praises Stuntwomen in New Post

✖

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was finally released in theaters this weekend and it's been met with positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, earning a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 238 reviews and a 98% audience score after 5,000+ reviews. Folks are loving the action as well as the star-studded cast, which includes Awkwafina as Katy. This week, the actor took to Instagram to praise her stuntwoman, Lee Chesley.

"Thank you everyone who went to see @shangchi , out in theaters now. And here’s to badass stunt women everywhere !! ❤️❤️ So happy to work with you again @bgirlmislee," Awkwafina wrote. You can check out her post below:

More and more Marvel stars have been taking to social media to praise the hard-working stuntpeople. We saw a lot of posts in honor of the stuntwomen who worked on Black Widow after the movie was released this summer, including praise from Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) and a funny photo from David Harbor (Red Guardian). Loki's Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie) also shared some love for the stuntwomen of the Disney+ series on social media, and we got to see a lot of cool behind-the-scenes photos and videos featuring the stuntmen who worked on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

As for Awkwafina, it was recently revealed that she played a major role in the casting of Simu Liu as Shang-Chi.

"All I knew on that day was that I was a part of finding Shang-Chi," Awkwafina explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "So I just wanted to do just that. I wanted to come in, do my part, not be distracting and let these actors give probably one of the most important auditions of their lives at that point. So I just wanted to blend in and help them showcase what they could do. But I remember testing with Simu that day, and he was nervous. I was nervous, too. I was like, 'I hope I don’t get fired in the process of chemistry reading,' but it was apparent that he was Shang-Chi from the jump."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters.