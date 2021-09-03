Shang-Chi Star Awkwafina Had a Key Role in Casting Simu Liu

✖

Marvel Studios' next feature adventure is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, focusing on the origins of the classic hero Shang-Chi. You'd think, given his importance in the film and the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, that Shang-Chi would've been the first casting decision that Marvel made for the upcoming film, but that's not actually true. Before Simu Liu landed the role of a lifetime, Marvel had already given the role of his best friend, Katy, to Ocean's 8 and The Farewell star Awkwafina.

Awkwafina was brought on to star in Shang-Chi when the film was still without its titular hero, which gave her a unique opportunity in the hiring process. The relationship between Shang-Chi and Katy is important to the film's story, so Awkwafina was a part of screen testing those auditioning for the lead role. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress talked about her part in the audition process.

"All I knew on that day was that I was a part of finding Shang-Chi," Awkwafina explained. "So I just wanted to do just that. I wanted to come in, do my part, not be distracting and let these actors give probably one of the most important auditions of their lives at that point. So I just wanted to blend in and help them showcase what they could do. But I remember testing with Simu that day, and he was nervous. I was nervous, too. I was like, 'I hope I don’t get fired in the process of chemistry reading,' but it was apparent that he was Shang-Chi from the jump."

While all casting decisions can be difficult, especially when it comes to major franchise roles, it seems like Simu Liu was a seamless fit for Shang-Chi. According to Awkwafina, they knew Liu was the right one for the part "from the jump."

Liu stars in Shang-Chi as the titular Marvel hero, who is on a journey to confront his past and villainous father, Wenwu, who is played by Tony Leung. The film also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed the film from a screenplay he wrote alongside Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham. The character of Shang-Chi was originally created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin.

Are you looking forward to the debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on September 3rd?