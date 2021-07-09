David Harbour Has the Perfect Caption For Behind-the-Scenes Photos With Black Widow’s Stuntwomen

✖

Black Widow was finally released this week and saw the return of Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romonaff/Black Widow as well as a star-studded lineup of franchise newcomers. One such first-timer is David Harbour, the actor best known for playing Chief Jim Hopper on Stranger Things. Harbour plays Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian in the new movie, and he's made it clear that he would love to play the character again. The actor has been sharing some fun behind-the-scenes content on Instagram in honor of Black Widow's release, and his latest photos with the movie's stuntwomen feature a hilarious caption.

"Thank you for all the @black.widow movie love. It was such an honor to work directly with THE Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh and of course in the second pic, my fave Rachel Weisz! So down to earth and sweet, kept saying we’re not the ‘real actresses’ obviously to make me feel less intimidated to be working with such international stars! Makeup department was clearly off their game tho, because they kept covering their faces with these black dots! Had something to do with being assassins I guess. All in all a weird wonderful 4 and a half months," Harbour wrote. You can check out the images below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour)

"They don't let you say these things. I would love for there to be more Red Guardian, and I would love for you guys to love for there to be more Red Guardian because that always helps the cause," Harbour previously explained to Variety. "I love the character, there's so many things you could do with him. There's this gap of 25 years where we don't know who was he, what is his version of events as opposed to the actual version of events?"

During a recent press conference, Harbour also said he'd like to see a showdown between Cap and Red Guardian.

"What’s funny about Alexei, you have this 25-year gap we don’t know about [in the movie]. We see him in Ohio and in the prison. And even before the prison, there was a time when he was the Red Guardian, he must have put the suit back on. There is this period of time where he has all these stories about his life. It’s questionable whether or not they’re real," Harbour shared.

He added, "I do think the classic Cold War thing is a really fun and funny dynamic between these two guys and the fact that they came up like nuclear warheads like in an arms race together. I think it’s a great concept that could be explored further." Harbour joked, "Is Kevin Feige in the room, did he hear?"

Black Widow is now playing in theatres and is available to buy on Disney+ Premier Access.