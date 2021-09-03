Only a few weeks removed from the debut of Black Widow, we're now just over a month away from the premiere of the next big screen adventure from Marvel Studios, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. We've already seen a couple of trailers at this point, but as we enter the home stretch, Marvel and Disney are ramping up their advertising efforts, starting with a brand new teaser trailer.

On Tuesday morning, Marvel unveiled a new teaser trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, focusing on a lot of the stunts and action that are going to be featured in the movie. You can watch the full teaser in the video above!

Simu Liu stars in Shang-Chi as the titular Marvel hero, who is on a journey to confront his past and villainous father, Wenwu, who is played by Tony Leung. The film also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. A previous trailer confirmed that existing MCU characters Wong (Benedict Wong) and Abomination (Tim Roth) will be appearing as well.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is directed by Destin Caniel Cretton.

