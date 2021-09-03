Shang-Chi Tickets Go on Sale With Marvel Legends Teaser

✖

With the film's world premiere taking place Monday night, tickets for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are now on sale. Marvel Studios celebrated by released a"Marvel Legends" teaser for the movie. The teaser positions Shang-Chi as the next in the line of iconic Marvel superheroes, following in the footsteps of Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor. Being referred to as a Marvel Legend seems like a step up from Disney CEO Bob Chapek calling the movie an "interesting experiment" on Disney's quarterly earnings call last week, to which star Simu Liu took exception and responded. You can watch the teaser below.

Destin Daniel Cretton directs Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He also co-wrote the script with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham. Liu stars as Shang-Chi, supported by Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings should have been released in February 2020 if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney delayed the film multiple times before settling on its final September 2021 release date. The film is now on track for a $55-million opening weekend. Liu has said he was surprised they managed to finish the movie during the pandemic.

"It's been a wild ride," Liu said during the red carpet premiere for Disney's Jungle Cruise. "I mean, those parts don't just come upon those people like me, and it's such an incredible honor to be put in that position in the beginning.

"Then it's just been such a long fight with this movie. We shot in Sydney over the course of 13 to 14 months, we shut down for four months in the middle when the whole world shut down, and there was a time where we weren't sure whether we were going to be able to finish it. Even when we started back up and had COVID testing and protocols and all of that, we didn't know if we would make it to the finish line. It's just such an incredible feeling to know we did and to know this movie is now ready for people to watch. It's just such an incredible feeling."

In Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, martial-arts master Shang-Chi confronts the past he thought he left behind when he's drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film finally reveals the truth behind the name of the Mandarin, the leader of the Ten Rings. Marvel first hinted at the Mandarin's existence in Iron Man 3.

