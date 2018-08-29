Marvel Redesigns Founding X-Force Member

Shatterstar is about to get his own solo series and the founding X-Force member has a new look just for the occasion.

Shatterstar series writer Tim Seeley revealed the new design from series artist Carlos Vitta. The new look calls back to the character’s original design by creator Rob Liefeld and keeps the modern color pattern.

Take a look below.

Another lil’ sneak peak. (I’d be afraid we’re showing too much, but we haven’t even revealed the mystery villain yet!) From our October debuting #Shatterstar series. @Cfvillaart ‘s designs for our bad ass hero: pic.twitter.com/WAkCnRIzIW — Tim Seeley (@HackinTimSeeley) August 29, 2018

And what does Liefeld think of this new look for Shatterstar? Turns out, he approves.

Smart to hew closer to Liefeld Legacy look. Fans will be thrilled. Rooting for this one! //t.co/y3vHs1V1hK — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) August 29, 2018

The reveal of Shatterstar’s new look follows yesterday’s reveal of a new look for Rictor, his boyfriend and fellow mutant and former X-Force member.

When the new Shatterstar series was announced, Seeley described it as Shatterstar trying to put his life back together.

“I was 12 years old when I first saw Shatterstar in the pages of New Mutants, and I was the perfect age to be intrigued by him,” Seeley said. “The dude’s an alien gladiator! And within pages of us meeting him, he stabs himself with his own swords in order to kill the bad guy standing behind him…My interest in him now is more in the ‘hardboiled noir’ aspects of the character,” he says. “He’s this guy whose life was violence for sport—and now he’s trying to move on from that. But it’s such a thin thread that keeps him in this new line of lawfulness, and it’s an easy one to break.”

“When the life he built crumbles, Shatterstar is forced to ask himself if he truly ever gave up the gladiator ring. The series will be part John Wick, a dash of Will Eisner’s A Contract with God, and infused with lots of lots of interdimensional X-Men Super Hero mythos…I really stuck close to the Fabian Nicieza, Rob Liefeld stuff—especially those last few issues of New Mutants where you can see the purest form of this guy. I also really leaned on the Longshot limited series by Ann Nocenti and Art Adams, as well as the ‘Shattershot’ storyline from the old X-Men annuals,” Seeley added.

What do you think of Shatterstar’s new look? Are you excited for the Shatterstar series? Let us know in the comments!

Shatterstar #1 goes on sale Oct. 3rd.

Shatterstar #1 (of 5)

AUG180898

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Carlos Villa, Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Yasmine Putri

A gladiator, a warrior, a hero…the man called Shatterstar has been many things, but one thing he’s always been is deadly. He’s not a man you want to cross or you’ll learn that fact all too well. Walk back into the darkness with Shatterstar.

Rated T+

In Shops: Oct 03, 2018

SRP: $3.99