New She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Trailer Released at Comic-Con

We're on the cusp of getting She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest live-action Disney+ series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The highly-anticipated series has already courted quite a lot of conversation, as fans have been eager to see Tatiana Maslany's take on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk. After the first trailer for the series debuted in May, there's been a lot of speculation about when we'll get to see additional footage — and it looks like that wait is now over. During Marvel Studios' panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the studio debuted a new look at She-Hulk, which you can check out below.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

"I really wanted her to have a well-rounded life," Gao explained in a recent interview with GamesRadar. "I didn't want to just have a show that was talking about superhero stuff only. She's a person first and then she had superpowers dumped on top of her. But there's still a person under there who still has to live a life. Really, that is the crux of the show: this person that's underneath all of that."

"It's really threading a fine line between situational comedy – and there is a sitcom element as a lot of the writers come from the sitcom world – but still existing within the MCU," Gao added. "That was always the challenge. Even Kevin [Feige] has described it as a half-hour legal show, so there's a little bit of Ally McBeal in there. But you also still have to feel like you're within this universe."

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

