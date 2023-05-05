Watch Every Marvel Trailer From Comic-Con 2022

From Hell's Kitchen to the Quantum Realm to Wakanda, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed the first look at Marvel's Phase 5 and Phase 6 slate inside San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H on Saturday, announcing a lineup of series and films that will span what Marvel is dubbing the Multiverse Saga. Touted titles included Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again and the two-part Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, both releasing months apart in 2025, with Marvel setting release dates for new movies Blade, Thunderbolts, and the Fantastic Four reboot.

With stops from filmmakers Ryan Coogler and James Gunn, Marvel's star-studded panel included appearances by the casts of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel unveiled first-look footage from the Guardians and Ant-Man sequels, along with a sneak peek at Samuel L. Jackson's return as Nick Fury and Don Cheadle as War Machine in the thriller series Secret Invasion, but that footage didn't leave Hall H.

For fans at home, Marvel dropped the first Wakanda Forever trailer, which teased the new Black Panther and the arrival of Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta). Marvel also shared the first look at I Am Groot, an animated short series spinning out of Guardians of the Galaxy, and new footage from the Disney+ series She-Hulk, introducing Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as the lawyer-slash-superhero cousin of Bruce Banner/the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

Watch the Marvel trailers below and see more of ComicBook's Comic-Con 2022 coverage here.