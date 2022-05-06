She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany Wants to Defend Wanda Maximoff in the MCU

When a new character is introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the cast member playing them often fields questions about team-ups for battles or crossovers for fights. In the case of She-Hulk, there can be a bit more nuance to such an idea. Tatiana Maslany's Jen Walters is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thursday's three-episode premiere where she will be introduced as a lawyer who takes some surprising clients. If Maslany had it her way, the next client to be defended by She-Hulk would be none other than Wanda Maximoff.

"I feel like Wanda has had some tough times," Maslany told ComicBook.com in an interview available now on the Phase Zero YouTube channel. "And I feel like that's a nuanced defense that would have to be placed for her." Wanda Maximoff has had a tough go in the MCU, having lost her family and husband in the years since she's been introduced. WandaVision showed Wanda trying to cope with her trauma by taking over Westview and creating a new reality where she lived happily ever after with Vision and they had kids together. When that was taken from her. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw Wanda's pursuit of that reality result in destruction at Kama-Taj and the slaughtering of Earth-838's Illuminati. In a world where super hero activity is illegal, it seems safe to assume Wanda broke a few laws in trying to find her happiness.

With She-Hulk set to meet several Marvel characters in the upcoming Attorney at Law series, Maslany is not sure she is quite ready for all of the super hero interactions. "That's so scary to me, but also like, yeah, there's so many actors in this universe that I have always wanted to work with," Maslany said. Among those known to be sharing the screen with her in She-Hulk are Benedict Wong as Wong, Tim Roth as Abomination, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Charlie Cox as Daredevil.

Still, Jen Walter has work to do before leading a group like the Avengers, A-Force, or Fantastic Four. "I think she would really be terrible at it," Maslany said with a laugh. "Like, there's a part of her that could definitely kind of put people in their place, but she's also like self deprecating in a way that I don't see her being like, 'Let's go!' You know what I mean? Like, there's some stuff later on in the season where we see her kind of honing her superhero-ness and she sort of does it in a way that's a bit clownish and I kind of love that about her."

She-Hulk premieres on Disney+ this Thursday.