She-Hulk Director Praises Marvel's Creative Freedom on Disney+ Series

Filmmakers have often praised Marvel Studios for its ability to give directors space to make the movie they see fit. On the Disney+ side of things, that's still very much the case according to Anu Valia, the director behind three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In a chat with ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson, Valia says she received much more freedom than what studios tend to give out.

"Marvel's so great because they give you this freedom that they give their movie filmmakers, and then you get to have just so much more freedom on a TV show than I'm even used to having," the filmmakers says. "So it was really wild. It was very fun and very free. The process felt... You would think on something this large there would be so many cooks in the kitchen, but it felt very, very free. And it felt small, which was... Intimate is what I mean, which was really nice."

Valia's first episode on the show was the latest one, Episode 5, which featured new relationships between various characters involved in the show.

"I really enjoyed Mallory and Jen's relationship, how you see the inroads they make, because it felt more realistic to how two coworkers can forge a friendship, which I really loved," Valia adds. "Then just Mickey and Pug are so fun together. And even just them on set, their shenanigans. They're on a little caper, and that's very fun to see. And then also being able to introduce Luke Jacobson. I'm such a fan of Griffin Matthews. He's so talented, and he had such a tall order, just steps in and has to become this character. And I thought he did an amazing job."

