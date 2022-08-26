She-Hulk Episode 2 Has Fans Speculating About World War Hulk
The second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+ and it's already a hot topic on social media. Marvel fans are reacting to everything from the return of Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination to She-Hulk's hilarious phone background. Not only does the show feature Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, but Mark Ruffalo is also back as Bruce Banner/Hulk. In the newest episode, "Superhuman Law," Smart Hulk is seen on the Sakarran spaceship that was introduced in the first episode. This has led to a lot of speculation that the series is setting up one of the most heavily-rumored Marvel storylines, World War Hulk.
When asked by Entertainment Tonight if he'd be interested in making a Hulk solo movie centered on World War Hulk, Ruffalo said, "Anytime they want to do it, I'm here," while also pointing at the camera. As for whether the teaser is setting up World War Hulk, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao isn't giving anything away. "We don't explain it, because it's She-Hulk's show," Gao said with a laugh, teasing that audiences have only seen a sliver of what Hulk was up to during his time in space in Thor: Ragnarok.
The World War Hulk tease has lots of Marvel fans excited on Twitter. You can check out some of the tweets about it below...
Packed Episode
prevnext
#SheHulk is literally full of references and setting-up everything!
Abomination going to be in Thunderbolts— Shadow Knight (@ShadowKnightPK) August 25, 2022
Celestial sticking out of Earth
Hulk going in space (World War Hulk setup)
Wolverine's Reference pic.twitter.com/KQXYD2JvcE
Excitement
prevnext
World War Hulk setup!#SheHulk pic.twitter.com/u1PdZuYhTl— Shadow Knight (@ShadowKnightPK) August 25, 2022
Theories
prevnext
Ok hear me out:
The rumors are true and Hulk gets another solo project in 2025 or so, World War Hulk. THAT is our introduction to Wolverine in the MCU. Hulk reverts back to his savage ways and kicks ass but gets humbled by the very end. pic.twitter.com/zNBV3bX1yR— Block A ⏳ (@conquercomics) August 21, 2022
More Excitement
prevnext
Spoilers for She-Hulk episode 2— Jack (-_•) // she-hulk spoilers (@captaincupkicks) August 25, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
WAIT HULK HEADING BACK TO SAKAAR OH MY GOD WORLD WAR HULK REALLY IS GONNA HAPPEN #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/7ipkiE2Fwt
Moer Theories
prevnext
This wasn't a Professor Hulk transformation,
In both endgame and the first episode of She Hulk you see Professor Hulk struggle to keep cool and calm. The other guy is going to take over again, and it'll lead to World War Hulk pic.twitter.com/HDi4wQcsCM— Spider Reject (@RS_Art2420) August 21, 2022
D23 Hopes
prevnext
I’m like 99% sure Disney will announce a World War Hulk series next month. pic.twitter.com/sBdyzvyKEu— 🌈ee (@____ee____) August 18, 2022
Badass
prevnext
World War Hulk is trending, so here's World War Hulk absolutely crushing Colossus during the World War Hulk story. pic.twitter.com/2VBn7cnWEP— Robert Jefferson (@comicsexplained) August 25, 2022
Fingers Crossed
prevnext
The World War Hulk rumours were true, all we need now is Savage Hulk pic.twitter.com/SLzejuOqS8— Jayden (@drsoap8) August 25, 2022
Adorable
prevnext
Yeah the recast joke and World War Hulk set up was nice and all but honestly my favourite part was #Hulk being a wholesome supportive cousin to her. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/TAPlPnjuZh— painfulgamer (@painfulgamer1) August 25, 2022
The Struggle Is Real
prev
“World War Hulk” is hard
Actual video: https://t.co/4Fh04WeLDC pic.twitter.com/01ssHCunPJ— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 25, 2022