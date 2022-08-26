She-Hulk Episode 2 Has Fans Speculating About World War Hulk

The second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+ and it's already a hot topic on social media. Marvel fans are reacting to everything from the return of Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination to She-Hulk's hilarious phone background. Not only does the show feature Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, but Mark Ruffalo is also back as Bruce Banner/Hulk. In the newest episode, "Superhuman Law," Smart Hulk is seen on the Sakarran spaceship that was introduced in the first episode. This has led to a lot of speculation that the series is setting up one of the most heavily-rumored Marvel storylines, World War Hulk.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight if he'd be interested in making a Hulk solo movie centered on World War Hulk, Ruffalo said, "Anytime they want to do it, I'm here," while also pointing at the camera. As for whether the teaser is setting up World War Hulk, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao isn't giving anything away. "We don't explain it, because it's She-Hulk's show," Gao said with a laugh, teasing that audiences have only seen a sliver of what Hulk was up to during his time in space in Thor: Ragnarok.

The World War Hulk tease has lots of Marvel fans excited on Twitter. You can check out some of the tweets about it below...