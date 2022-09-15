She-Hulk Fans Are Loving Renee Elise Goldsberry's Mallory Book

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law keeps delivering fan-favorite new Marvel supporting characters each week – and this week belongs to Mallory Book, the colleague of Jen Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) at the law firm GLK&H. Played by actress Renée Elise Goldsberry, the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Mallory Book is already owning her own corner of the MCU – especially after She-Hulk Episode 5.

In "Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans" Jennifer Walters had to lean on Mallory to defend her in a trademark case against rival Titania (Jameela Jamil). Mallory quickly proved that when it comes to the courtroom, she's every bit the superhero that She-Hulk is!

Now Marvel fans are standing up and taking notice of Renée Elise Goldsberry's Mallory Book. See for yourself!