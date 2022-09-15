She-Hulk Fans Are Loving Renee Elise Goldsberry's Mallory Book

By Kofi Outlaw

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law keeps delivering fan-favorite new Marvel supporting characters each week – and this week belongs to Mallory Book, the colleague of Jen Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) at the law firm GLK&H. Played by actress Renée Elise Goldsberry, the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Mallory Book is already owning her own corner of the MCU – especially after She-Hulk Episode 5. 

In "Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans" Jennifer Walters had to lean on Mallory to defend her in a trademark case against rival Titania (Jameela Jamil). Mallory quickly proved that when it comes to the courtroom, she's every bit the superhero that She-Hulk is! 

Now Marvel fans are standing up and taking notice of Renée Elise Goldsberry's Mallory Book. See for yourself! 

That's The ONLY Tweet

T H E M A L L O R Y B O O K S U P R E M A C Y I S H A P P E N I N G

GIVING LIFE

Renée Elise Goldsberry is giving so many Marvel fans life. Us included.

She's Taking It

Marvel may have only given Renée Elise Goldsberry a bit role in She-Hulk, but those plans may need to expand in a big way...

Not Her First Case

THAT's RIGHT. Renée Elise Goldsberry got one of her earliest breaks playing a backup singer on Ally McBeal in the 1990s! She-Hulk was not at all her first time around a TV courtroom.

Finest of Wines

This brings up a good point. Goldsberry being in Ally McBeal that far back means that she is only aging like the finest of wines. CLEARY.

Get This Woman A Starring Role!

[Said in T'Challa Voice]

The Drip Queen

Renée Elise Goldsberry's Mallory Book just went from MCU supporting character to fashion critic extraordinaire.

Actual Perfection

[Michael Fassbender Magneto Voice]

The True Love

Jennifer Walters doesn't need a guy to improve her life. Just more of the right kind of friend!

Real Friends

Mallory Book was the only one to say it out loud. That's what a real friend looks like, no?

Instant Ship

Marvel fans have found their new 'ship, and it is MallJen.

Meet Réene

One of the MCU's newest stars. Give her follow.

