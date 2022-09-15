She-Hulk Fans Are Loving Renee Elise Goldsberry's Mallory Book
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law keeps delivering fan-favorite new Marvel supporting characters each week – and this week belongs to Mallory Book, the colleague of Jen Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) at the law firm GLK&H. Played by actress Renée Elise Goldsberry, the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Mallory Book is already owning her own corner of the MCU – especially after She-Hulk Episode 5.
In "Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans" Jennifer Walters had to lean on Mallory to defend her in a trademark case against rival Titania (Jameela Jamil). Mallory quickly proved that when it comes to the courtroom, she's every bit the superhero that She-Hulk is!
Now Marvel fans are standing up and taking notice of Renée Elise Goldsberry's Mallory Book. See for yourself!
That's The ONLY Tweet
Mallory Book. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/9YQQSEGnAA— Death can have me, when it earns me. (@willgeeksout) September 15, 2022
T H E M A L L O R Y B O O K S U P R E M A C Y I S H A P P E N I N G
GIVING LIFE
Those twenty seconds of @ReneeGoldsberry as Mallory Book just cleared my skin and watered my crops. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/KNVRqngAPP— Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) September 9, 2022
Renée Elise Goldsberry is giving so many Marvel fans life. Us included.
She's Taking It
RENEE AS MALLORY #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/mAXab1fp6S— liz (@shuIkie) September 15, 2022
Marvel may have only given Renée Elise Goldsberry a bit role in She-Hulk, but those plans may need to expand in a big way...
Not Her First Case
The last time I saw Renée Elise Goldsberry in a lawyer show was about 20 years ago. #SheHulk #AllyMcBeal #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw pic.twitter.com/X6VT45IJbu— 🇺🇸 ƧTIFFLΞR 😈 ႱAMΞƧ 🏳️🌈 (@Lyve_Wire) September 15, 2022
THAT's RIGHT. Renée Elise Goldsberry got one of her earliest breaks playing a backup singer on Ally McBeal in the 1990s! She-Hulk was not at all her first time around a TV courtroom.
Finest of Wines
The actress playing Jennifer’s lawyer is this week’s #SheHulk, Renée Elise Goldsberry, is… 51-years-old!
Legitimately though she was my age (30ish), give or take a couple of years. pic.twitter.com/tagoUdmoAK— Eric Italiano (@ericitaIiano) September 15, 2022
This brings up a good point. Goldsberry being in Ally McBeal that far back means that she is only aging like the finest of wines. CLEARY.
Get This Woman A Starring Role!
As incredible as ar Renée is I'm so gutted we won't see her in a starring role capacity, she DOMINATES everything she's in #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/PNJlSRaVYq— LUKE ✨️ (@LukeCB_) September 15, 2022
[Said in T'Challa Voice]
The Drip Queen
jennifer walter's lawyer mallory book saying you need to dress like you respect yourself and not like a football player pleading no contest to a DUI in she-hulk attorney at law pic.twitter.com/7DROn2y2Vu— mcu reactions & clips (@reactmcu) September 15, 2022
Renée Elise Goldsberry's Mallory Book just went from MCU supporting character to fashion critic extraordinaire.
Actual Perfection
OMG! Forget She-Hulk by Titania... Mallory Book needs to drop her skincare routine! 😍😍😍
Anyways, Ms. Book was actual perfection in this episode! https://t.co/ra7eILaQWQ— Suzanne 🇺🇦 (@Suzapalooz) September 15, 2022
[Michael Fassbender Magneto Voice]
The True Love
jen walters being more happy being with mallory than any other guy she dated #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/JsEZNOb4oK— nic || she hulk spoilers (@skyezorel) September 15, 2022
Jennifer Walters doesn't need a guy to improve her life. Just more of the right kind of friend!
Real Friends
mallory is right, you deserved better jen #shehulk pic.twitter.com/uZIOXmzKFC— day (@SERKARISM) September 15, 2022
Mallory Book was the only one to say it out loud. That's what a real friend looks like, no?
Instant Ship
jen and mallory should’ve kissed #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/KgtzLdqobL— zahra (@ollieihye) September 15, 2022
Marvel fans have found their new 'ship, and it is MallJen.
Meet Réene
Meet Mallory Book! In tomorrow’s episode of #SheHulk: Attorney at Law on @DisneyPlus 💥💚 pic.twitter.com/4u8qgfBG6Q— RenéeEliseGoldsberry (@ReneeGoldsberry) September 14, 2022
One of the MCU's newest stars. Give her follow.