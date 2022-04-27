She-Hulk Fan Art Imagines Tatiana Maslany as Marvel Studios Hero

✖

Marvel Studios' She-Hulk series probably won't see the light of day until later this year/early next year, but all eyes are definitely on the series. The studio has already seen tremendous successes with WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, and Moon Knight. Now it looks to do so with upcoming series like Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk. We've already gotten two official looks at the former and only a small tease of the latter. We have yet to see Tatiana Maslany fully suited up as She-Hulk, and that's likely due to the fact that special effects have yet to be completed. Now one artist has given us an idea of what the actress could look like fully suited up in the role.

An Instagram artist that goes by the handle, Datrintiart recently revealed how Maslany could look like in full as She-Hulk. After only seeing the actress from the legs down, the fan art definitely gives us an idea of what to look forward to. Datrinti gives Maslany a similar costume from the Disney+ sneak peek but also reveals how her facial features will more than likely look. The costume remains purple/white and the actress' face is as green as possible. You can check out the fan art below.



Although we probably will have to wait quite a bit to see Maslany's performance in the series, a new interview with her She-Hulk co-star should give us something to look forward to. During a recent conversation with ET Canada, Tim Roth, who is set to reprise his Abomination role, called the actresses work on the series "jaw-dropping", and teased the improvisation that happened between himself, Maslany, and Mark Ruffalo.



"She's amazing. It's actually jaw-dropping. Yeah, you know what, just watching it just on a day-to-day level, and sometimes a dialogue lands, just on that level, and her ability to absorb and then perform was quite remarkable," Roth explained. "And she's funny. One of the signs of a good actor is their comedic touch and she has it. [Maslany and Ruffalo] together were very funny, and we could improvise, depending on who we were working with on any particular day. Some of the directors that we worked with were up for improv, and that was funny, the idea of improvising with those characters in that situation. It was unusual, to say the least."



She-Hulk is set to star Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City lawyer whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. As a result, Jennifer develops her own iteration of Hulk powers, which affect both her life as a lawyer and her newfound life as a superhero. Although, it is unknown if the series will follow this exact storyline. The cast is also set to feature Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Tim Roth as The Abomination, and Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segura, and Renee Elise Goldsberry in currently unknown roles.



The series will be executive produced by Jessica Gao, whose filmography includes Silicon Valley, and Rick and Morty. Directors on the series will include Kat Coiro (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Anu Valia (Never Have I Ever, A.P. Bio). The series is expected to hit the Disney+ streaming service later this year or early 2023.

