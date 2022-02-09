Disney CEO Teases She-Hulk Release Date

It might be a little while yet until you get to watch She-Hulk. Once heralded as one of Marvel’s first releases of 2022, it looks like the Tatiana Maslany-starring series may have been pushed even further back in the release slate. During Disney’s earnings call on Wednesday, Disney chief Bob Chapek listed upcoming live-action projects from Marvel Studios. He reiterated that Moon Knight would hit Disney+ on March 30th, and will be followed by Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk.

Trying to connect some dots that may or may not exist, Chapek’s verbiage could indicate She-Hulk will be released sometime after Ms. Marvel, later in the year. We’ve known for a while that Ms. Marvel would be released “Summer 2022,” suggesting the series could hit Disney+ anywhere from June to August, or even September.

Now that we know Obi-Wan is debuting on Disney+ beginning the last Wednesday of May, it’s likely Ms. Marvel will debut sometime after that. If Ms. Marvel would then, say, wrap up in the middle of August or September, She-Hulk’s earliest potential Disney+ debut would come Fall 2022.

If the Disney+ content team wanted to stagger releases between Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, Lucasfilm would then be able to sneak in its Andor release sometime between Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk, meaning the latter would be pushed back even further, potentially to October or even November based on the schedule as it lays now.

All that said, this is nothing but speculation based on a passing comment Chapek made during an investor’s call. Perhaps they happen to sneak She-Hulk earlier, but the signs aren’t pointing towards it at this particular moment in time.

She-Hulk has yet to get a release date from Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

