She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil Reveals How Much Filming Is Left

She-Hulk has been filming for the better part of four months, and there's still a month or so left to go. That, of course, is news straight from She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil, who tweeted Saturday she only has four weeks left on the show's set before wrapping her part on the show. Naturally, this could mean the show itself actually has more filming to do after Jamil's done but seeing as she's reportedly playing the primary antagonist — frequent She-Hulk nemesis Titania — it's expected the show would wrap shortly thereafter regardless of Jamil's timeline.

"I'm without James and my roommates for the next 4 weeks while I complete filming," The Good Place alum tweeted Saturday afternoon.

"The mess I am going to make. The disco I am going to dance to in my pants. The singing I'm going to do in the shower," she added. "The take out I don't have to share. The 4am online shopping. THE FABULOUS CHAOS!"

Jamil joins Tatiana Maslany as the eponymous hero, Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner, Tim Roth's Abomination, and Josh Segarra, Renne Elise Goldsberry, and Ginger Gonzaga in undisclosed roles. The show's episodes are being directed by both Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, from scripts by a writer's room led by Rick & Morty alumnus Jessica Gao.

Jamil confirmed her role in the series earlier this month, sharing a clip of herself training to her various social media platforms.

She-Hulk has yet to get a release date from Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

