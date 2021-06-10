She-Hulk Reportedly Casts Good Place Star Jameela Jamil as Classic Marvel Villain

✖

The cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to grow by the day, especially when it comes to the TV shows on Disney+. With several projects in various stages of development and production, the MCU is filling a ton of different roles as it expands the franchise. This includes the She-Hulk series, which is currently filming in Atlanta. Tatiana Maslany is leading the cast of the series as the titular She-Hulk, and she's now being joined by Jameela Jamil, star of The Good Place, who is set to play her longtime foe.

According to a new report from The Illuminerdi (and confirmed by ComicBook.com), Jamil has joined the cast of She-Hulk to take on the role of popular Marvel villain Titania. In this MCU courtroom comedy, Jamil's Titania will be a social media influencer with a dangerous dark side. At this point, there's no word on how substantial Titania's role in the series will be, but given her standing rivalry with She-Hulk, it wouldn't be surprising if she turns out to be a major character.

Like many of the other Marvel shows on Disney+, She-Hulk is putting together a wildly impressive cast. Maslany stars alongside Ginger Gonzaga and Hamilton Tony-winner Renee Elise Goldsberry. Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as Hulk, aka Bruce Banner, the cousin of Jennifer Walters. Also returning is Tim Roth's Abomination, a character that has been absent from the MCU since The Incredible Hulk in 2008.

She-Hulk's head writer is Jessica Gao, who is known for her work on shows like Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty. Series directors include Kat Coiro (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Anu Valia (Never Have I Ever, A.P. Bio).

She-Hulk is going to debut on Disney+ in 2022. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

