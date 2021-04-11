Moon Knight Stars Spotted in Budapest Ahead of Filming

✖

Moon Knight is gearing up for principal photography. Early Saturday morning, one lucky Marvel fan managed to stumble across the show's two leads on a walk around Budapest. An Instagram picture posted by @djnuklear shows Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke out on a stroll in the Hungarian city.

In early March, Kevin Feige mentioned cameras would roll on the project in "a few weeks," so either production has already started or the two have cleared any travel-related quarantining rules and are enjoying time off ahead of filming. "When you bump into two of your favorite actors while biking," the eagle-eyed Instagram user said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zsolt Gosztonyi (@djnuklear)

Coincidentally enough, Hawke revealed in February that Isaac is a major reason he decided to board the project. It has yet to be revealed what role or character Hawke will end up playing.

"Well, it's where I'm at as an actor," Hawke recently told The Ringer's The Watch podcast. "A lot of it, to be honest, I love the fact that Moon Knight is a lesser-known story and allows more creative freedom. The director is Mohammed Diab and he's a brilliant guy."

"A lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you," the actor added. "I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he’s doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to. Oscar’s younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks. And in general, good things happen when you’re in the room with people that you like the way they think, right?"

