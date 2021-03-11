Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Reveals Status of She-Hulk and Moon Knight Filming

✖

With WandaVision in the books and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier fast approaching, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is beginning to ramp up once again. In addition to a lot of movies and Disney+ shows on the immediate horizon, the franchise also has countless projects in various stages of development or pre-production. Two of the most highly-anticipated entries into that are She-Hulk and Moon Knight, two series that are set to make their debut on Disney+. In a recent interview with The Companion, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige provided a short update on both of those series -- and hinted that they will begin production in the coming weeks.

“On March 19, as you know The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be debuting,” Feige explained. “June 11 will be the debut date for Loki and, of course, soon after that, we’ll have our first animated series, which is What If …?. We are finishing up Ms. Marvel, and we’re also shooting Hawkeye currently. In a few weeks, we start She-Hulk, and a week or so after that, we start Moon Knight in addition to our features.”

While this isn't too different from Feige's last update surrounding both series, it still will surely delight fans of both characters.

She-Hulk will follow Jennifer Walters' (Tatiana Maslany) journey as a New York City lawyer, whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. Mark Ruffalo will be reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk in the series, and Tim Roth will be returning to his The Incredible Hulk role as Abomination. Ginger Gonzaga has been cast in a currently-unknown role. The series will be showrun by Jessica Gao, whose filmography includes Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty.

Moon Knight will feature Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him are distinct characters who appear against a backdrop of Egyptian iconography. The series will also star May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke, and be showrun by Jeremy Slater.

What do you think of the latest update surrounding Marvel's She-Hulk and Moon Knight? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

